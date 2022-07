Fawad Khan’s appearance in Ms Marvel breaks the internet; fans say, ’India and Pakistan can agree only on one thing’

Oh, my eyes! Fawad Khan it’s finally so good to see you scream fans. Ever since the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s one glimpse from Ms Marvel is out, fans cannot keep calm and they are going gaga due to obvious reasons. Take a look at those charming looks, how can someone be so handsome. There were reports that the Pakistani actor will be seen in Ms Marvel and here he arrives. While the fans cannot hold on to their excitement to watch the episode of Fawad Khan see how fans are celebrating the actor on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

We really explored history and the backstory to Kamala grandparents also #MehwishHayat and #FawadKhan take a bow so glad to have known this amazing love story ❤️???#MsMarvel another cliffhanger kamran wow the representation of india and pakistan thank you #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/T5IWd2DONL — Dale ?Taylor's version (@DaleTaysVersion) July 6, 2022 Fawad Khan made a remarkable debut in Bollywood with Kapoor & Sons and later he was seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil opposite Anushka Sharma in 2016. However, due to the ban on Pakistani artists, the actor didn't do any Hindi films further and ever since then his fans are waiting to have one glimpse of him and are now thanking Ms Marvel. Ms Marvel is a story of a Pakistani- American teenager Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani, a superhero fan who inherits the bangle of het grandmother and then realises she has the superpowers.