K-pop band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung recently recovered from Coronavirus. Thus, he had some good tips to give to his fan who asked how to kill time during quarantine. Quantico star received an apology from comedian Rosie O'Donnell for mistaking her identity. If reports are anything to go by, has acquired a great deal for her tell-all book as her conservatorship ends. Apart from these, many other stars turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Scroll on to get all the details. Also Read - BTS: ARMY, missed out on artist made merch? PacSun is here to your rescue; check BTS-themed merchandise

BTS' V gives quarantine advice

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung recentlt recovered from Coronavirus, thus, he has lots of tips on quarantine and more. A fan recently asked him how to kill time in quarantine and he said, "For me um....Watching movies, turn on the music, enjoy of thinking, sleeping, play some games and have a nap, like that. And time flies very fast?" Also Read - BTS ARMY shares clips of Run BTS as they miss Jungkook, Jimin, Taehyung, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope being goofy and cute – view tweets

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra. Here's why

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently shared a video on Instagram in which she revealed that she bumped into Nick Jonas and his wife 'someone' Chopra. She thought that Priyanka Chopra was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra. So during the meeting, Rosie told Priyanka that she knows her father and it left her embarassed. So Rosie in a video apologised to Priyanka Chopra for mistaken identity.

Britney Spears to write a tell-all book?

If the reports are anything to go by, Britney Spears has landed herself a glorious deal for a tell-all book as her conservatorship comes to an end. As per Page Six, Britney has got a deal worth $15 million with Simon & Schuster for her memoir.

talks about her cosmetic procedures

In an interview FRIENDS star Courteney Cox spoke about the cosmetic procedures that she went through. She stated that she started looking really strange. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress said, "There was a time when you go, "Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older." And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years." Further adding, "And I didn't realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

makes sweet post for sister

Amidst all the divorce drama with , Kim Kardashian made a post of Instagram celebrating the bond that she shares with her four sisters , , and . She captioned it as, "Side-by-side or miles apart sisters are always connected at heart."