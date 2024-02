The 24th edition of ‘FICCI Frames’ is set to take place from 5-7 March 2024 at The Westin, Powai Lake in Mumbai. This highly anticipated event is considered the pinnacle of Asia's media and entertainment landscape, attracting industry professionals from all over the world. FICCI Frames 2024 promises to be an extraordinary gathering, bringing together luminaries and trailblazers to explore the intersection of creativity and commerce within the media and entertainment (M&E) sector.

Hande Ercel, Rani Mukerji to grace FICCI Frames 2024

The event will be graced by the presence of Mr. SK Pathak, Secretary General of FICCI, and Mr. Kevin Vaz, Chair of FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO of Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. Adding a touch of star-studded elegance, Turkish superstar Hande Ercel and Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji will also be in attendance. Last year, Turkish heartthrob Burak Deniz captivated audiences with his appearance at Frames.

The inaugural session of FICCI Frames will witness the release of the FICCI-EY Report, a comprehensive roadmap that explores the intricacies and opportunities within India's media and entertainment sectors. This report will provide valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the industry.

The theme of FICCI Frames 2024 is ‘RRR: Reflections, Realities, and Road Ahead’. This theme sets the stage for engaging discussions and explorations into the evolving landscape of the media and entertainment sector. The three-day event will feature renowned industry leaders and professionals, including Arjun Nohwar from Warner Bros Discovery, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, and Ekta Kapoor, a prominent film producer.

The event will also see the participation of Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yashraj Films, Sushant Sreeram, Director of Amazon Prime Video, Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, Sandhya Devanathan, VP and MD of Meta, India, Danish Khan, Business Head of SonyLiv and Studio Next, acclaimed author Amish Tripathi, and esteemed filmmakers Anand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Raj & D K, among others.

The agenda for FICCI Frames includes a diverse range of sessions exploring industry trends and emerging technologies like AI. Additionally, officials from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Assam, Telangana, and Jharkhand, along with representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be participating in the event.

This year, a Spanish delegation has been specially invited to enhance the event's international allure. The content market, where aspiring filmmakers can network and pitch their scripts to producers, will also be a highlight of Frames 2024. The event aims to provide a platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and explore the endless possibilities within the media and entertainment sector.