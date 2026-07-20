FIFA 2026: Who is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García Santos? Relationship timeline revealed

Get to know all about Lamine Yamal's girlfriend, In s Garc a Santos. Discover how the relationship started between FIFA 2026 winning team Spain's star player and this fashion influencer below.

FIFA 2026: Who is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García Santos? Relationship timeline revealed

FIFA 2026: After 104 matches, we finally got to see the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match and watched Spain lift the cup. What felt like a match that was never going to end, Spain became the champions and took the title home. One player from Spain’s team that has been making headlines ever since the FIFA World Cup 2026 started is Lamine Yamal. From being a little baby shooting with Messi for the FC Barcelona and UNICEF calendar to defeating Argentina, it was quite the poetic win.

The 19-year-old footballer, Lamine, has posted many pictures from his victory, and people were quick to spot him posing with his girlfriend. Ever since he posted these photos, they have gone viral, with everyone asking about their adorable relationship. Let’s dive in to find out about Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García Santos, here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

Who is Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García Santos?

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García Santos, ever since the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off. Inés Santos is a fashion and beauty influencer. She is 21 years old, making her two years older than the Spanish footballer. Inés is a digital creator from Seville, Spain. She has built a strong online presence on social media by posting content around fashion inspiration, beauty, skincare, lifestyle and travel content.

After Lamine Yamal’s big win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match, she took to social media to write a sweet message congratulating her boo. Her post had a photo of the two sitting down, holding the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy. They are both in Spain’s jerseys and are happily posing. The caption to Inés’s post read, "Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo ?," which translates to "You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inés García Santos (@ineesgaarcia)

Lamine Yamal’s and Inés García Santos's relationship timeline

While there were many stories of how the two met, like Lamine paying for Inés's groceries because her card declined, they are all false. To tell the people how they actually met, Inés had posted a video on TikTok which has now been deleted.

Inés decided to put an end to all the rumours and addressed the fans herself in a now-deleted TikTok video. She said, "I'd love to tell you some super crazy story, like I saw him at an airport, or ran into him and dropped my papers, and he helped me pick them up. Nope, nope, nope. We met on social media."

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García Santos

Like most modern relationships today, Lamine and Inés met through social media. The two have been seen supporting each other and cheering each other on social media as well.

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