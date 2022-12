Ananya Panday is at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She flew down a day back along with her bestie Shanaya Kapoor. Actors Chunky Panday and Sanjay Kapoor have also accompanied their daughters. Shanaya Kapoor's Jahaan has also gone. They all went for the semi-final match of Argentina Vs Croatia. Ananya Panday is a huge soccer fan. She has shared her moments on her Insta stories. We can see her cheering on the Argentina team. As we know, Argentina beat Croatia in the game by 3-0. But what is really cute is the pic of David Beckham which the actress has shared. Also Read - Celebs Spotted: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and more; check the new airport looks of gorgeous Bollywood divas [Watch Video]

David Beckham is one of the brand ambassadors for the FIFA World Cup 2022. She has shared a clip where we can see David Beckham waving at the crowds. Ananya Panday, like a true fan girl says he waved at her. It is hilarious but cute at the same time. Ananya Panday dressed in the Argentina Jersey for the same. Take a look at her Insta stories... Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and more star kids show you how to dress to kill for a party

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan finally reveals the truth behind his alleged relationships with Bollywood beauties [Exclusive interview]

Mouni Roy was also there to see the match of Argentina and The Netherlands which was won by Messi and his men. Her husband Suraj Nambiar was also there. Manushi Chhillar and Nikhil Kamath also watched the match together.

Fans will get to see Deepika Padukone unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy before the finals. It is one of the biggest honours for an Indian celebrity. Nora Fatehi who delivered an electrifying performance waved the Indian flag at the stadium. We hope that Ananya Panday will share some more pics from this once in a lifetime moment. Of course, Jungkook performed at the opening ceremony. Fans have showered immense love on the song Dreamers saying it is the best number after Shakira's Waka Waka. He was joined on stage by Fahad Al Kubaisi. The Qatar singer has become BTS ARMY after the performance.

Ananya Panday took a break from the shoot of Dream Girl 2 for this break at the FIFA World Cup 2022.