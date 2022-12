Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone played a huge role at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She was the one who gave the world the first glimpse as she unveiled the trophy along with Iker Casillas. He is the former goalkeeper of Spain and a soccer great. Deepika Padukone and he took out the trophy from a Louis Vuitton trunk. As we know, she is the global ambassador of the French luxury brand. But fans are not impressed with the look of the actress. As we know, Qatar has some rules when it comes to public dressing. The actress was covered from head to toe. The Louis Vuitton couture outfit had an Argentine influence. The skirt is somewhat similar to what Gauchos wear. Also Read - Besharam Rang controversy: Rashami Desai faces backlash for openly supporting Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had left Mumbai for Doha, Qatar dressed in head to toe in Louis Vuitton. Fans had loved that look. In fact, they told the stylist and hairdresser to opt for something similar. Needless to say, Shaleena Nathani is getting immense flak on social media.

Someone lockup shaleena nathani & that hair stylist!!! Like the expectations were already low but holy fuck they proved that they can do worse!!! — Anmon (@bangalidoll) December 18, 2022

Whoever picked this outfit for her definitely hates her ? https://t.co/rni0z2QPqn — sai (@Saisailu97) December 18, 2022

Shaleena kamse kam World Cup mein toh Deepika ko dhang se style kar deti behen yeh kya laga rakha hai — daddy's little possible neurodivergent (@bareilykibarfi) December 18, 2022

Shaleena showed her oversmartness again & made her wear an LV bag as outfit ?‍♂️ — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) December 18, 2022

I agree ? Shaleena has made our life a nightmare ???? — deepika.srk_fan (@ashu_backup) December 18, 2022

Crazens at Shaleena's styling all the time: pic.twitter.com/HVNJfPEdcH — angel (@_zouzouxxx) December 18, 2022

This is not the first time Shaleena Nathani is facing flak. But many feel that Deepika Padukone could have been dressed in something better. Anyways, the actress' radiant smile won hearts all over. Ranveer Singh was also present to watch the match. Shah Rukh Khan came in the studio with Wayne Rooney in the pre-match segment. The Pathaan team killed it!