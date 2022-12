It was a nerve wracking game between the defending champions France against two-time champions Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2022 crown at the Lusail Stadium. And it is the Argentina team that has sailed through with a terrific win over France on the penalties to become the fourth nation to win the FIFA World Cup at least three times and their first win since 1986. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022; Abhishek Bachchan tagged 'Besharam' and more

Kylian Mbappe ended up scoring his FIFA World Cup final with a hattrick but he couldn't get France the much-needed win to become the third nation to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles and the first since Brazil in 1962. In the end, the game belonged to Lionel Messi who also scored a goal in the finals.

Bollywood celebrities such as , , , , and more have been expressing their joy on Argentina's win over France and congratulating Messi for the stunning win on Twitter.

Take a look.

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

Omg ! What a game ❤️ ! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you ? Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France ! #FIFAWorldCup #whatagame #ting pic.twitter.com/0qdKt2bQid — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 18, 2022

Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player!

Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022

What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi? YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022 — (@dulQuer) December 18, 2022

Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. — (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022

MESSI-ahh!!!!

A lifetime of dreaming and performing at the highest level!! Finally rewarded !! A fairy tale ending to an illustrious career??

Well played #Mbappe , you shined like a star

WHAT A FINAL#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupFinal #ARGvsFRA #Messi? #Argentina #VamosArgentina pic.twitter.com/51Uk8gy0sw — (@RandeepHooda) December 18, 2022

Adrenaline messsssssssssiiiiiiiiiied !!!! What a game ?!!!!!! The G.O.A.T takes it home as prayed for !!!! ???❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️??? #Messi? @FIFAWorldCup #Mbappe? what a final ! Greatest teams fighting it out till the last minute ! #NeverEverGiveUp #Argentina did it ? pic.twitter.com/mQGy7n9iC4 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 18, 2022

In the 12 meetings between the two teams in international football, Argentina has won six matches while France has three wins with the remaining three matches ending in a draw. Argentina appeared in its sixth FIFA World Cup final, while France marked its fourth appearance in the title clash.