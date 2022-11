Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022. A video of Nora dancing to Bollywood songs went viral on social media. In the video, Nora is seen dancing her heart out and entertaining her fans with her killer moves. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani and more Bollywood actresses who rocked the faux leather pants like a true diva

Nora manages to turn heads in style with her fashion and her groovy dance moves. She danced to her song 'Saki Saki' and the video is all over the internet. In the video, a background dancer was seen behaving strangely with Nora and the same got captured in the camera lenses. People lost their calm after seeing the background dancer misbehavi with the actress. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi's REACTION on listening to Light The Sky anthem at the match is UMISSABLE [Watch Videos]

Watch Nora Fatehi's dance -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehism)

set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance performance and her fan clubs have shared various Instagram stories wherein they can be seen cheering for the diva. She donned a shimmery outfit for the performance and upped her fashion game and how! Nora was seen enjoying the match between Portugal and Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2022. She was even got shocked to see her song Light The Sky got played in the stadium and she also grooved to it. Nora also shared glimpses from the concert on her Instagram stories. Also Read - Nora Fatehi to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Divas who revealed their vulnerable side and cried in public

Nora earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem which premiered on October 7. She will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup.