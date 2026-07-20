FIFA World Cup 2026: BTS lights up halftime show with ELECTRIFYING performace alongside Shakira, Justin Bieber and Madonna

BTS makes history at the FIFA World Cup's first-ever halftime show, performing 'Dynamite' alongside Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber at MetLife Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026: BTS created history at the FIFA World Cup by delivering a show-stopping performance during the tournament’s first-ever halftime show. Sharing the stage with global music icons Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber, the K-pop superstars brought the energy back into a tense final with an electrifying performance of their global hit Dynamite.

Dressed in striking red outfits, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made a dramatic entrance shortly after Madonna kicked off the halftime spectacle. Their performance came at the perfect moment, with the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina heading into the break, locked at 0-0, giving the packed MetLife Stadium crowd of over 80,000 fans a memorable dose of entertainment.

Madonna, Football legends and an unforgettable musical spectacle

Madonna kind of kicked off the historic halftime show by welcoming Brazilian football legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazário up on the stage, and it got these huge cheers right away from the crowd.

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Then the whole thing drifted into this big orchestral moment led by the well-known conductor Gustavo Dudamel, with the New York Philharmonic and also Venezuela’s Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra. On top of that, there was a little playful twist because the iconic Muppets came through too, like a surprise appearance and everything.

Jungkook surprises fans

One of the biggest moments of the evening came when Jungkook suddenly emerged from among the orchestra as the opening notes of Dynamite began to play.

Leading up to the event, fans had been eagerly speculating about which song BTS would perform, especially since the group is currently touring the world with their sold-out ARIRANG World Tour in support of their latest album.

In the end, the group chose Dynamite- a fitting decision considering it remains one of BTS’ biggest international hits and is sung entirely in English, making it easy for thousands of fans inside the stadium to sing along.

Why Dynamite remains a milestone for BTS?

Released in 2020, Dynamite became a landmark song in BTS’ career. It was the group’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and also earned them their first-ever Grammy nomination, making BTS the first K-pop group to receive a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Although the group didn’t take home the Grammy, the nomination marked a turning point for K-pop’s global recognition and helped cement BTS as one of the biggest music acts in the world.

Another historic achievement

With the FIFA World Cup introducing a halftime show for the very first time, BTS’ performance has added yet another milestone to the group’s already remarkable list of achievements. Fans won’t have to wait long to see them again. BTS is set to return to MetLife Stadium on August 1 and August 2 as part of their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour.

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