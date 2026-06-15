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FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? Meet Lionel Messi's wife, influencer and mother of three children

Lionel Messi is gearing up for his sixth FIFA World Cup, and this time, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three sons won't have to travel far. The family has been based in Miami since Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, making World Cup 2026 a special experience both on and off the pitch.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: June 15, 2026 8:29 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? Meet Lionel Messi's wife, influencer and mother of three children

Image Credit: Instagram/antonelaroccuzzo

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is preparing for his sixth FIFA World Cup, and this time, things will be a little different for his family. When Messi moved to MLS club Inter Miami in 2023, his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children relocated with him to Miami. This means his loved ones won’t have to travel across the world to support him during the tournament.

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Antonela, a 38-year-old model and influencer, is also from Rosario, Argentina, the same city where Messi grew up. The couple has known each other since childhood and tied the knot in 2017. They are parents to three sons: Thiago (13), Mateo (10), and Ciro (8). Interestingly, Thiago is already part of Inter Miami’s U14 academy squad in the MLS Next program.

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For the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will be based in Kansas City. Having his family settled in the United States will allow Messi to have them much closer during what could be his final World Cup campaign.

Entire FIFA coverage can be watched on ZEE5

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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