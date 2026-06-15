FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Is Ester Expósito? All about Kylian Mbappé's rumoured love interest

Who is Ester Exp sito? The Spanish actress and Elite star has been linked to French football sensation Kylian Mbapp ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. Here's everything to know

FIFA World Cup 2026: As football fans gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the spotlight isn’t just on the pitch; it’s also shining on the players’ personal lives. Right now, French superstar Kylian Mbappé is making headlines for his rumoured romance with Spanish actress Ester Expósito.

Last month, the pair was spotted sharing a tender kiss on a yacht in Ibiza. They were first linked earlier this year when they were seen together in Paris. The 26-year-old star of Netflix’s Elite has clearly caught the eye of one of the world’s biggest footballers.

Who is Ester Expósito?

Born and raised in Madrid, Ester started acting right after finishing school at 16. She quickly made a name for herself with a few TV shows and films, kind of. Earning stuff like Best Actress at the Madrid Theatre Awards in 2013, 2015 too. Her real, biggest breakthrough came with Elite where she played Carla Rosón Caleruega across the first three seasons. That role turned her into a global sensation more or less, you know.

Now a days she’s this huge social media personality, and she has over 24 million Instagram followers. She shares content focused on fashion, lifestyle, and travel. In 2021, luxury jewellery brand Bulgari made her a global ambassador. She’s also a regular at high-profile fashion events, including Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 show, and has been seen in couture by Valentino and Schiaparelli.

Interestingly, Ester once had this kind of awkward viral moment with Paris Jackson at a Desigual fashion show in Spain ,in 2024. There was this video where she kind of turned away mid-greeting, leaving Jackson really visibly confused, and then this uncomfortable silence sort of sat between them. With her fame climbing fast and, now a rumoured link to Mbappé, Ester Expósito is getting turned into one of the most discussed names in both entertainment and football circles.

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