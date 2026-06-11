FIFA World Cup 2026: Who is Inés García? Fashion influencer sparking dating rumours with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Who is In s Garc a? The Spanish fashion and lifestyle influencer has found herself in the spotlight after being linked to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. Here's everything to know about her career, social media presence, and the dating rumours surrounding the duo.

Lamine Yamal has once again set social media on fire, this time because of his public appearance with Spanish influencer Inés García during FC Barcelona’s title celebrations. The rumours first started after photos surfaced of the two walking hand in hand while in Greece. But things really blew up during Barcelona’s victory dinner in Castelldefels, following their LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup wins. The pair arrived together at the event and even posed for photos at the official celebration photocall, leaving fans and the media buzzing with speculation about a possible relationship.

Who is Inés García?

Inés García is a young content creator from Seville who has quickly become one of Spain’s fastest-rising influencers in the fashion and lifestyle space. She currently has over half a million followers on TikTok and more than 150,000 on Instagram. Her content mainly revolves around stylish outfits, fashion trends, travel, and day-to-day lifestyle posts.

Until recently, she kept her personal life quite private. But ever since she was linked with Lamine Yamal, her name has exploded across Spanish social media and entertainment news.

Fashion, lifestyle and her own brand

A big part of Inés’ content focuses on women’s fashion and elegant looks for special occasions. She recently launched her own project called Coco, a line of dresses created in collaboration with the fashion brand Closet Barcelona. Besides fashion, she also shares travel content and personal moments with her followers. One of her most talked-about posts recently featured the stunning outfits she wore during Seville’s famous Feria de Abril celebrations.

Her growing popularity has now reached another level thanks to the huge attention that comes with being linked to one of the brightest young stars in world football. Whether it’s just a friendship or something more, the pairing has definitely caught everyone’s eye.

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