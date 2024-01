Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is currently in cinemas. Siddharth Anand has delivered an aerial action thriller movie which rides high on patriotism. The film has been one of the highly anticipated movies starring Hrithik after War. Fans have loved him in an action-packed avatar. Even in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik won hearts. Well, War 2 is in the making already. But is Fighter 2 on cards too?

Fighter 2 is on cards? Director Siddharth Anand makes a big reveal

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand was asked if he has any plans to spin Fighter into a franchise. The director says that it will be decided by the audience. It had been just three days since Fighter's release. He feels the audience's love will help him decide if there will be Fighter 2 or not. However, Siddharth did confess that he would love to make Fighter 2. He shares that they have some great ideas that they want to put down. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone won hearts with their chemistry in Fighter.

Siddharth Anand talks about sequels of films

Having expressed his desire to make Fighter 2 on a larger scale, Siddharth adds that he never gets excited about part 2s. He says he's one of the few directors who never made a sequel yet while all the other directors, including top ones, have made at least one sequel. Siddharth admits that he is refraining from making sequels. He has never made any yet but adds the phrase, "Never say never."

Siddharth Anand says he is not really excited about making a sequel as of yet. He wants to keep making new characters and new stories. He feels there is a comfort zone in sequels. He feels one starts relying on the nostalgia factor and tries to match up with the original. However, he does not enjoy that. He believes he will stagnate if he makes sequels. "I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi," he tells the portal.

Meanwhile, Fighter box office collection stands to be Rs 118.5 crore nett India. Worldwide, Fighter has minted Rs 208.25 crore as per Sacnilk.