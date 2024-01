Fighter: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer trailer was released a few minutes ago. The trailer has been receiving a thunderous response on social media, with fans calling Fighter the year's biggest blockbuster. Everything about the film looks promising, be it the gripping storyline, the visual effects, the on-screen chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, BGM. Amidst the trailer, an old post of Hrithik Roshan has caught our attention. One look at the post, and you can sense how the Fighter actor has always had tremendous respect and love for the Indian army officers. Check out the post below. Also Read - Fighter trailer leaves netizens impressed; call Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer pure goosebumps, SUPERHIT

Hrithik Roshan lauds Indian Army in This old post

Hrithik Roshan played the role of a soldier in Farhan Akhtar's 2004 film Lakshya. The actor did tremendous physical and mental training in the IMA boot camp to nail his character. While wishing everyone on Army Day in 2018, the actor revealed that he still follows that training in his real life. In the same post, he also bowed down to the tenacity, discipline and courage of those who serve this great nation. Check out the post below. Also Read - 12th Fail: Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Vikrant Massey starrer; ‘I am deeply inspired'

Today is #ArmyDay. Can never forget the mental n physical training I received during my IMA bootcamp for #lakshya. I still follow it today. I salute the tenacity, discipline and courage of those who serve this great nation. Jai Hind! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2018

Hrithik Roshan's above post is a testament to his undying love and admiration for the Indian army. The fact that the Fighter actor still follows the army officers' physical and mental training proves that no one can play an army officer on-screen better than him.

Talking about Fighter, apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also features actors like Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and others in pivotal roles.