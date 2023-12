Bollywood's hottest couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently enjoying their parenthood phase. The two are always seen spending quality time with their daughter Devi and have the best time of their lives. Both, Bipasha and Karan keep sharing pictures and videos of Devi on their social media. Well, the couple has jetted off to Udaipur and it seems as if they are enjoying pre-Christmas celebrations with their little one. The couple took to social media and shared a glimpse into their festive family moments. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover spotted with infant daughter Devi; netizens have THIS question

Bipasha shared a video wherein she is seen holding Devi while Karan is enjoying the Christmas decor. Mommy Bipasha is seen showing Devi a Christmas tree and captioned the post as, 'In the spirit of Christmas.” Devi can be seen wearing a red checked skirt with a pink blazer. Her face is not visible. Karan Singh Grover also took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen holding Devi in his hands as he waved at Bipasha who stood afar, next to the giant tree. Sharing the clip, Karan penned, “You’re always the brightest light, you’re always the most magical firework mumma! Thank you for being ours! We love you! @bipashabasu #youreourfirework'. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Celebrities who lost their calm in public and faced embarrassment

Watch Bipasha Basu's video post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Trending Now

The family dishes out major goals and also paints the town red with their love for one another. The couple often leaves fans in awe with their lovey-dovey pictures. Earlier, Bipasha and Karan were spotted while heading for their holiday destination in a plane with their daughter. The two were seen twinning in all-black outfits, while their daughter Devi looked super cute in a white top with blue denim and a white headband.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter Devi after six years of their marriage. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Alone and soon started dating. The two tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

On the work front, Karan will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others. Karan will play the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Fighter will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.