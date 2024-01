Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover has made quite a splash in the action film with the role of Taj. The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie has made Rs 36 crores worldwide on day one. It is a good number given that it came on a working day. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's film WAR had opened to Rs 51 crores in Dussehra 2019. Their film Bang Bang also got opening of Rs 27 crores plus in 2017. While Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are being loved in the action flick, the supporting cast too is getting immense love. Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Akshay Oberoi too are being liked as air force officers. Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan's new movie takes a great start on opening day but fails to beat WAR

Watch the trailer of Fighter here



Karan Singh Grover thanks Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand

Karan Singh Grover thanked them for everything he learnt from being around them. He said they were a super-efficient super powered duo and described them as super mutant human beings. He said as producers-directors they were compassionate and 'supreme creators'. Also Read - Fighter Vs HanuMan Box Office: Hrithik Roshan actioner ends run of Teja Sajja film? Mytho superhero flick trends lower than THESE pan-India movies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

Karan Singh Grover had been waiting for a good project for a long time. Fighter has done perfect justice to his macho persona. Fans also left warm messages for the Qubool Hai hunk.

Karan Singh Grover's Bollywood career

Karan Singh Grover has not had a great career in Bollywood so far. Fighter could be the game-changer for him. Known for his top TV projects, Karan Singh Grover is also an artist.