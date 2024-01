Fighter was supposed to be the first ATBB of Bollywood in 2024. The film had star power, Siddharth Anand's direction and some jaw-dropping action sequences. While it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally, people are constantly saying it has under-performed. This has upset many fans of Hrithik Roshan. Trade experts say it will again pick up momentum in the coming weekend. The movie made on a reported budget of Rs 270 crore was compared to Tom Cruise's Top Gun. Many feel such comparisons hurt the film while others said it was too urban. But the movie still has some days at the theatres without competition from any other big film. Also Read - Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer slows down a bit on first Monday

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani slams toxicity

There are many who feel that Fighter should have made more money. It has all the elements of a classic Bollywood film along with technical finesse. The negative reviews from some corners has also baffled many on social media. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani angrily posted on X that when Fighter comes on OTT it will be hailed as underrated classic and people will claim that "We failed as an audience". This is how netizens reacted to his post... Also Read - Fighter Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand film to make Rs 100 crores before Sunday

Deep down we all know “FIGHTER” is a fantastic film and deserves all the love, but toxicity ki wajah se aaj uske against bakwaas bol lo.

Kal yahi movie ko ott pe masterpiece aur underrated “we failed as an audience” ke tag denge — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 30, 2024

Bhai wo scene jisme hrithik villain ko maarta hai is alone paisa vasool scene — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) January 30, 2024

I refrain from boasting about numbers and have now ceased sharing thoughts on big-budget films for obvious reasons.

That being said, I genuinely believe "Fighter" deserved a more favorable outcome. This goes beyond labeling the film with a specific tag or blaming the audience… pic.twitter.com/Qp3xI1JBkV — Rahul Saini (@RahulSa33588809) January 30, 2024

Many are comparing it with Top Gun maverick. But compare krne k lie kyu dekhna? Enjoy krne k lie dekho na. Movie achi hai. Enjoy kro. Yeh koi enjoy nhi krna chahta — Starcommander✨??‍? (@Starcommander10) January 30, 2024

#Fighter is the best movie made on indian air force with no nonsense & very well researched it feels so bad that we always demand from Bollywood to make something new VFX is not up to the marke & all

When some one make a movie on different subjects withe grt VFX they ignore it — filmi Bollywood (@theonecinema) January 30, 2024

Fighter star Hrithik Roshan unfazed

People are feeling bad for Hrithik Roshan who put in amazing amount of hard work for the movie. The superstar said his only mission is to grow as an actor. On social media, some are questioning his choice of scripts. There is also a discussion on unpredictable taste of Indian audience.