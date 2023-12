Bipasha Basu is madly and deeply in love with her husband and Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover. The actor has come a long way in his acting career, as his transition from a TV star to a Bollywood hunk is inspiring. But often, Karan's personal life grabbed more attention than his professional life. Karan's third marriage with Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu was judged by many, and both the couple were criticised for getting married. But today they are in seven years of marital bliss and are blessed with a beautiful daughter, Devi Basu Grover Singh. Also Read - Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Madame Tussauds post; proves Leela is completely smitten by her Ram

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter star Deepika Padukone to headline action-thriller web series based on drug mafia culture?

Watch the video of Bipasha Basu revealing the reason behind she got married to Karan Singh Grover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Singh Grover is all set for his next Bollywood release after a long time, and it's Fighter. And this video shows how Bipasha is so excited about her hubby's Bollywood release and was seen promoting for him in full high spirits. The actress even mentioned how everyone is looking hot in the film, and even Karan is so hot, which is why she got married to him. Karan gives an expression where he says really; later, she pulls his cheeks lovingly and expresses love for the name given to him, Mr. Taj. Karan plays Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Call Singh, Taj in the film. Bipasha even added that it's a Sidharth Anand film, and it will definitely be a blockbuster. Also Read - Fighter Actor Karan Singh Grover, wife Bipasha Basu and daughter Devi enjoy pre-Christmas celebration in Udaipur [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Fighter is one of the most-awaited films, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Fighter is an ensemble film helmed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand.

Bipasha Basu is on a sabbatical, and she has no plans to make a comeback anytime soon. She is enjoying her motherhood to the fullest. While fans are waiting for her smashing comeback.

Watch Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's video.