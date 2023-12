Fighter fever has begun, and this latest glimpse of the party number Sher Khul Gaye from the film dropped by Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is grabbing a lot of attention. Both superstars took to their Instagram accounts and shared a glimpse of the party number from Fighter, which is creating a huge stir on the Internet. Within a few minutes, the glimpse of the song Sher Khul Gaye got more than 1 lakh likes and 900 comments. And the biggest cheerleader in Deepika Padukone's life her husband and Bollywood's heartthrob, Ranveer Singh hooted for her and mentioned how he could not wait for the song. His comment reads,"Yehessss," I can't wait', with a love struck and fire emoji. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna in Animal to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur's kiss: Biggest Bollywood controversies of 2023

Watch the video of the Sher Khul Gaye song shared by Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika dropped a glimpse of the songand mentioned in her comment, "Let's get the party started." Netizens have mixed reactions to this drop of Deepika, and many cannot help but compare it withstarring Hrithik andas they find the music very similar. There are several comments that read. Well, all we can do is wait for tomorrow, witness the entire song, and then jump to our conclusions.

Deepika and Hrithik looked extremely hot and happening in the song, and their chemistry is something that is making more headlines. It is the first time Deepika and Hrithik will share the screen in Fighter, and the diva herself had mentioned on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 that her chemistry with Hrithik is going to be bang on and she cannot wait for people to witness them together on the big screen. Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2023, helmed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand.