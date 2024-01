Fighter is released today that is on January 25, 2023, and the film is receiving a raving response from the audience as they are hailing it as a perfect take-off for Republic Day. Fighter is the first film made in Bollywood that has given fans the aerial action experience. The budget of the film is nearly around 250 crore. While the fans are gushing over Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's performances in the film, let's take a look at how much the actors have been paid and is it worth it. Also Read - Fighter OTT Release and Platform: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone new movie locked for this streaming giant

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's fees for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan who plays Patty and is just a charmer in the film was paid 50 crore reportedly, and boy he deserves every bit. Fans are hailing his entry and the performance as Baal-level entertainment. Deepika Padukone shines in every frame. She is the new action queen in Bollywood, Deepika is so comfortable with the action scenes that she will leave the duo in awe of her. The actress was reportedly paid 15 crore for Fighter and she deserves even more.

Anil Kapoor is the star of the show. His nuances are just brilliant. He shows his supremacy in the frame and steals your attention. Anil reportedly took rupees 7 crore home. Karan Singh Grover is a surprise package as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill and the handsome actor charged rupees 2 crore for Fighter reportedly.

Fighter came out as a surprise and those who have watched the film are calling it better than Pathaan and War. Siddharth Anand has hit the success streak one more time.

