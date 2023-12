Fighter is going to release next month. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Siddharth Anand has directed the movie which is right on the heels of the success of Pathaan. Yesterday, the look of Hrithik Roshan was released from the movie. And now, it's time for Deepika Padukone's look. Netizens have linked found a link to Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone's look from Fighter revealed

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Squadron leader Minal in Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter. The first look consists of a close-up of Deepika Padukone as Minal aka Minni. Deepika looks breathtaking in his aviator uniform and round-rimmed shades. There's a different fierceness in her eyes and her look which will leave you in awe. Deepika plays Minal Rathore from the Air Dragons Unit. Her call sign is Minni and her designation is Squadron Leader. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Check out Deepika Padukone's look from Fighter here:



Netizens link Deepika Padukone's character to Jawan

Netizens have found a link to Jawan. A fair few highlighted the fact that Deepika essayed the role of Aishwarya Rathore opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The surname here matches and fans have linked the movies. There's another tweet on X which connects it to Chennai Express which is her character of Meenamma or Minamma. Check out the reactions here:

Minni ???? — Akshit (@CaptainGzb) December 5, 2023

daughter of Vikram & aishwarya rathore Minni rathore ? — Pih⁰⁰ (@MourBnaDugge) December 5, 2023

Hrithik ka nam pathaania

Deepika ka nam rathore

Nice?? iykyk — hirak (@hirak__jd) December 5, 2023

Isn't she Aishwarya Rathore? ? — तत्वमसि (@RaeesBanda) December 5, 2023

Chennai Express se Minimma aur Jawan se Rathore surname ???? Ban gaya Minal Rathore — ???? ?????????? (@anujrocks44) December 5, 2023

Fighter is one of the most anticipated movies. For the first time ever, we will see Hrithik Roshan sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone. Not much is known about the movie. Siddharth Anand is great at creating suspense. The movie is scheduled for 25th January 2024 release.