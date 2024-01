Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and others is among the first big Bollywood releases of 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is expected to be high on action and drama. The makers have gone a notch higher as Fighter is going to be all about the aerial action as the movie is a story of the top Indian Air Force Officers. The trailer of the film left many intrigued and there are many expectations from the film. However, post the release of the trailer, some of the Pakistani stars showcased disappointment. Right after the trailer release, Hania Aamir shared a post talking about there are artists who 'feed the riff between the two countries'. Now, director Siddharth Anand has responded to the same. Also Read - Fighter: Here's how Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand ensured to make their Air Force based extravaganza as real as it can get

On social media, some of the netizens pointed out that Hania Aamir has also worked in a film that was almost Anti-India. On this post, Siddharth dropped a thinking emoji. A similar post was shared by another netizen. It read, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie and Hania Aamir starred in it." To this, Siddharth Anand reacted stating 'Oh'. Also Read - Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan has always been a huge admirer of the Indian Army; check out his old post

Oh !! — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 17, 2024

? — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 17, 2024

Apart from Hania Aamir, Pakistani star Zara Noor Abbas also took to social media to share thoughts on Fighter. Actor Adnan Siddiqui also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the makers of Fighter and Bollywood.

Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) January 16, 2024

Fighter is going to release on January 25, 2024. It is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 250 crore. The movie promises of some never-seen-before aerial action sequences that will blow your mind. The advance booking of the film is expected to begin soon. It is anticipated that Fighter will take a flying start at the box office. Among the cast, Rishabh Sawhney is going to play the villain the movie. His dreaded look has already caught audiences' attention. Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover are also among the team of Fighter.