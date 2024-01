Fighter will be released today and the fans cannot contain their excitement to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a never-before-seen avatar. As the trailer of Fighter was dropped it took internet by storm. Every bit of the Fighter trailer was just WOW. But few scenes have offended the Pakistanis, especially the anti-Pak dialogues in the trailer. I'm the trailer Hrithik Roshan an Indian army officer is seen brushing up the terrorist and reminding him that Kashmir belongs to India and we have given a part of it to Pakistan and hence it's called POK. And this anti-Pak dialogue didn't go down well with many Pakistanis. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film nowhere close to hits like Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal; to rake in THIS sum

Also Read - Fighter star Deepika Padukone reacts on rumours of her being cast in the award-winning HBO show The White Lotus [Watch]

Finally, the filmmaker has reacted to the criticism over the anti-Pak dialogues, in an interview with the media he said," Somethings that you are talking about… which may have offended them, I would want them to see the film and see the context in which what has happened and what has been said and then react".

Adding further the filmmaker said, "This is out of context because it’s in a trailer. If I play out the full story in it, why will you come to the theatre? I will raise some questions, and to get the answer you will come to the theatres. That’s what this has done, it has serviced exactly that motive. In a way, I am happy it has done that, made people inquisitive."

Siddharth Anand even called Fighter more nationalistic than jingoistic. The film is based on the Pulwama attack and it has been released in the theatres today. Fighter has been banned to release in Gulf countries apart from UAE and the reason behind this hasn't been disclosed yet. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover plays significant roles in the film.