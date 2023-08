Fighter is one of the most anticipated movies and everyone is looking forward to what Siddharth Anand is going do next after the tremendous success of 'Pathaan'. The War director has become the most sought-after man in the Indian film fraternity and is currently working on 'Fighter'. Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor shared posts hinting that something big is coming tomorrow. And we have learned from sources that Siddharth Anand has set the stage to unveil the motion poster of the much-awaited film. Also Read - Independence Day 2023 with Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone new movie's special glimpse will make you feel proud

The source shares, “The makers of the film are working on the motion poster for Independence Day and is called the 'Spirit of Fighter' and it’s going to be something fresh and exciting for the audience." The movie is going to come on Republic Day 2024. It was supposed to release this year, but things got a bit delayed due to many factors. Hrithik Roshan is in the role of a fighter pilot in the action packed movie. Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Meenal Chauhan in the film. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan REVEALS his father Rakesh Roshan was told NOT to launch him with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and he kind of agreed; here’s why

Siddharth Anand has done a fabulous aerial fight sequence for the movie. It is supposed to be the highlight. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone shot the movie in far flung areas of India like Northeast India. The actors took special training for the movie. Deepika Padukone is one of the recent additions to the YRF action universe with Pathaan. Hrithik Roshan has a great fan base from WAR where he played the role of Kabir Dhaliwal. Also Read - Jawan to Singham 3: Deepika Padukone's upcoming films that prove she will be box office queen

Trending Now

With a star-studded cast, Fighter is set to redefine the action genre and take it to the next level. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and is set to release on the 25th of January 2023. The YRF Spyverse is one of the most exciting upcoming properties of Bollywood. We have Tiger3, Fighter, WAR2 and Pathaan Vs Tiger.