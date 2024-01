The much-awaited action thriller, Fighter, starring Bollywood biggies - Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, faces the curse of online piracy. In no time after its cinema release, the high-voltage action movie found its way to piracy websites, available now for unwarranted downloads on sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more. Crafted masterfully by director Siddharth Anand, Fighter is a must-see aerial action spectacle. It's a cinematic tribute to the heroic acts, sacrifices, and patriotism shown by the brave hearts of Indian armed forces. Drawing inspiration loosely from the real and intense events of Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrikes of 2019, you'll see Hrithik and Deepika fitting perfectly into the roles of Air Force warriors thwarting a terror plot.

Fighter movie to be affected by online leak

The movie, capturing the critics and viewers' hearts, has received rave reviews. The performances, direction, cinematography, and music – everything is winning accolades. While parallels to the Hollywood mega-hit, Top Gun, were drawn, the director insisted Fighter shares no links with Top Gun except for both featuring aircrafts. Touted to be one of the most exciting releases of this year, the timing of Fighter's launch is aptly synced with the ever-patriotic Republic Day weekend. The initial box office collection is predicted to go around Rs 30 crore. But, the online leak might be a significant speed breaker for the film's box office journey.

Piracy is no child's play – it's a grave crime and has legal penalties. The online leak of Fighter is harming the film industry and pilfering the rightful earnings of the creators. Viewers must note this and stand with the film industry by choosing cinemas over piracy.

Fighter faces box office obstacles

Battling numerous obstacles like Gulf countries' ban, censorship issues, Fighter still managed to stir excitement among the audience. The film boasts a strong supporting cast - Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh play vital roles. Plus, Hrithik-Deepika fans have an extra something waiting after the end credits that will surely leave them craving for more.

As the fight against piracy stomps ahead, it's essential for us, the cinema-goers, to respect the toil and creativity put into movie-making. We can support this by opting to watch movies legally in cinemas, and thus ensure filmmakers are rewarded deserving. Let's join arms to resist piracy, cherishing the craft of filmmaking.