Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. The recently released trailer of the film has surprised everyone with its action scenes, visual effects, and on-screen camaraderie between the actors. However, did you know that the scenes in which Hrithik, Deepika, and other actors are seen flying helicopters and combat jets were not created using VFX? Instead, the actors actually shot those scenes with real helicopters and combat jets, with the assistance of IAF personnel. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Akshay Kumar in Skyforce and more celebs to conquer hearts in uniforms in 2024

For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan has always been a huge admirer of the Indian Army; check out his old post

Fighter: IAF personnel trains Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Director Siddharth Anand is known to be utmost honest with his films. Be it War or Pathaan, the film maker has always pushed his actors to perform their own stunts and shoot the film at as much real locations as possible. With Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter too, the director made sure that the film is shot at real locations and that the actors perform majority of the stunts by themselves , of course considering the safety of the artists. Most of Fighter's jet scenes have been shot at the Air Force station Tezpur. Also Read - Fighter trailer leaves netizens impressed; call Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer pure goosebumps, SUPERHIT

Trending Now

Check out this video of Hrithik Roshan below:

Apart from Tezpur, the film was also shot in the Air Force academy of Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh and at the Air Force station in Pune. IAF personnel helped Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and other actors to shoot the scenes with combat jets and helicopters. While VFX has been used in order to enhance the quality of the film, most of the scenes are shot at real locations and most of the stunts are performed by the actors themselves.

The film is one of the most awaited Bollywood movie for several reasons. This is the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for a movie. Post Pathaan and War's success, Siddharth Anand has become one of the most bankable director of Bollywood. Trade experts are hopeful that Fighter will definitely smash many box office records upon its release.