Hrithik Roshan was spotted today at the airport as he was leaving for this third scheduled of his most anticipated film Fighter helmed by Sidharth Anand. The actor got papped by the shutterbugs at the airport with his lady love Saba Azad who had come to see him off and their kiss of love went viral and is creating storm on the internet. And now we have learnt that this third schedule of Fighter is all about Hrithik Roshan and his dhaasu action.

An insider reveals, "Hrithik Roshan will be shooting for some high octane action scenes in Hyderabad and the superstar is all prepared for the same. And there will be very few times he will use a body double. In tum his third schedule of the Fighter Deepika will not join him as it's only his part if the shoot."

Watch the video of Saba Azad comes to see off Hrithik Roshan at the airport as he leaves for Fighter's third schedule.

Deepika and Hrithik are coming together for the first time and their fans are going to berserk to witness the chemistry between these two super hot and good looking people. Talking about Fighter Sidharth Anand had expressed his happiness that now after the massive success of Pathaan he has set a benchmark and called Hrithik's starrer one in a kind film as the action scenes will be real and only certain VFX blocks will be used. This is a first aerial action film and fans are enthralled to see this in India for the first time ever. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha and garnered a lot of love and positive feedback from the critics and audiences but Fighter is different and it will create fireworks at the box office.