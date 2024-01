Fighter is the first Bollywood biggie of 2024 and everyone is waiting for the box office fireworks. The advance bookings have opened and ticket sales are happening at brisk pace. It seems the CBFC has finished reviewing the movie before its release. Fighter made by Siddharth Anand's Marflix Entertainment and Viacom18 Studios is India's first aerial action film. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor play the pivotal roles in the movie. The film based on the India and Pakistan conflict has the cast playing fighter pilots. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: How will Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film open as compared to WAR?

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Fighter: Director Siddharth Anand reacts to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's criticism to Hrithik Roshan's upcoming new movie

Fighter: List of cuts in the Siddharth Anand movie

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for four cuts in the movie. It seems the anti-smoking static message was asked to be mentioned in Hindi. Abusive words in a couple of dialogues were muted or replaced. It seems one of them was at 53 minutes, and another at one hour and 18 minutes. The CBFC also asked the makers to remove "sexually suggested visuals". The scene of a TV news visual was told to be modified and be replaced with only audio. It seems Fighter has now got the U/A rating. The process got done on Friday night. Fighter has a run-time of two hours 46 minutes. The film is coming on January 25, 2024. Also Read - Fighter: Here's how Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand ensured to make their Air Force based extravaganza as real as it can get

Trending Now

Watch the trailer of Fighter here



After Pathaan, second Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand movie facing CBFC cuts

This is the second film for Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone to face cuts. Pathaan's song Besharam Rang had also faced some cuts before it could be released in cinema halls. It seems the close up shots of the actress' hips, side cleavage and some sensuous moves were told be omitted. They were told to be replaced with other shots.