Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and gang is ready for take off – view pics

After Bang Bang and , is reuniting with director for another actioner titled Fighter. The film is special for the audience as they will see the amazing combo of Hrithik and for the first time. While a few days back, the makers shared the news that it will be India's first aerial action franchise, the lead actor shared the pics with DP and director to announce that film is set to go on floors. Sharing the series of image, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "This gang is ready for take off.

#Fighter."

Talking about the film, Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18 recently said, "An aerial action film offers a unique Cinematic experience. Its never been done in India. Being a fan, I have been looking for a script for years that explores aerial action and has a story rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre & brings a unique flair to his films. I am excited to collaborate with him in building this franchise." Director Siddharth Anand added, "Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit's vision to be partnering with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience."

As per the reports, the makers of the film are planning to make the film on a budget of Rs 250 crore, which makes it one of the costliest ventures of Bollywood. The film is set to hit the screens in 2022.