Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film, Fighter, has us all excited. Not only is the action entertainer helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, but it also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Fans are already waiting with bated breaths to watch the aerial actioner unfold on the silver screens in January 2024. And it seems like Hrithik is also quite pumped up, counting the days to Fighter’s release. Today, on June 26, the Bollywood actor dropped a still from Fighter, on Instagram, reminding fans that they need to wait just 7 months longer before the film hits the theatres.

Hrithik Roshan braces himself for action in new still from Fighter

Ditching a fancy caption, Hrithik Roshan expressed his emotions, simply through hashtags. He wrote, “#Fighter, #25Jan2024, #7MonthsToFighter.” The picture captured Hrithik’s silhouette, his back turned away from the camera. But it was easy to make out that he was donning a flight suit, wearing gloves, and standing in the middle of two jet engines, geared up for action. The picture created an aura of mystery, embedded with a ray of hope as Hrithik was seen touching the aircraft, staring at the illuminated skyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



Anil Kapoor reacts to Hrithik Roshan's new still from Fighter

Moments after uploading the picture, Hrithik’s admirers as well as members of the film fraternity reacted to it. While an enthusiastic Anil Kapoor, who is a part of Fighter dropped a raised fist emoji, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, added a heart emoji. “Is this going to be Patty’s (Hrithik’s) entry shot?” guessed one user. Another individual found that the picture was giving Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” vibes. “Aur sabar nahi hota. Diwali tak release kardo (Can’t wait for any longer sir. Release it by Diwali)” requested a third fan.

Trending Now

Fighter will have a high-octane action sequence in climax scene

Earlier, according to a report by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Fighter, India’s first aerial action franchise, will have a mind-blowing climax sequence, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Sources claimed that the closing few minutes of the Siddharth Anand directorial will prove to be a “big cinematic experience for the audience.” Reportedly, the team is expected to shoot for more than 120 hours for the action scene, which will include, “hand-to-hand combats alongside aerial shots.”

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter release date

Fighter, was originally scheduled to release in January 2023, then again in September 2023. Now, it is confirmed that the much-anticipated film will premiere on the big screens on January 24, next year.