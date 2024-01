Fighter: The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer was released on January 25, 2024. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film achieved success at the box office and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Hrithik Roshan's impeccable acting and impressive physique were particularly praised. However, Hrithik recently revealed that it was after he was done with the bare-body shots for Fighter that he started smoking. The actor shared the aftereffects of smoking on his health. Also Read - Fighter star Hrithik Roshan opens up on Vikram Vedha's poor box office performance for the first time

Hrithik Roshan reflects on how smoking affected his well-being

In an exclusive conversation with Film Companion, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he had to undergo not just one but three body transformations for Siddharth Anand's film Fighter. While a single body transformation is usually an exhausting process that can take a toll on one's mental health due to strict diets and rigorous workouts, Hrithik went through three transformations based on the story and character requirements of the film. After completing the shots featuring his bare body, Hrithik felt a sense of joy, but he didn't know how to celebrate this victory. He ended up lighting a cigarette to take a break from the rigorous fitness routines. However, this celebration had negative consequences, as continuous smoking increased his heart rate from 45 to 76. This experience served as a learning lesson for him, and he decided to quit smoking after that incident. Also Read - Fighter star Hrithik Roshan shares an interesting update on War 2 with Jr NTR

Hrithik emphasizes the importance of planning celebrations, especially after achieving significant milestones, to avoid engaging in activities that may have long-term negative effects on one's well-being. After Fighter, Hrithik Roshan is set to prepare for War 2. While the first installment was directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Notably, Tiger Shroff, who was part of the first movie, won't be featuring in War 2. The film will mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, and there are rumours suggesting that Kiara Advani and John Abraham will also play significant roles in the sequel.