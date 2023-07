Hrithik Roshan will be serving fans a plate full of action and adventure in his upcoming film Fighter. We are well acquainted with Hrithik donning the action gear for films like Agneepath, Bang Bang, War, and Vikram Vedha. But Fighter marks his debut in an aerial action film, deemed be the first in Indian cinema. With the constant chatter surrounding the Siddharth Anand directorial refusing to die down, fans have unearthed an old video of Hrithik revealing his shooting experience for Fighter, while also speaking about his character Patty. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan film Fighter by calling Tejas 'the first aerial action film'

Hrithik Roshan filmed for Fighter in and with Sukhois

The throwback interview with Pinkvilla, portrays Hrithik Roshan, shelling out the details of shooting in and with the Sukhois, a Russian aircraft manufacturer. The actor, who follows a disciplined lifestyle, said that he was greatly inspired by the Indian Air Force's code of conduct. "We shot for about 12 days inside the Sukhois and with the Sukhois. It has been incredible and it's been so inspiring just to be around the Indian Air Force. I learned so much, the body language, the decorum, the discipline, what they are up against every single day," he said back then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter character Patty

After his rebel-for-a-cause role in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will be slipping into the shoes of an IAF officer, nicknamed Patty, in Fighter. Drawing comparisons between Patty and himself, Hrithik revealed that the former bears a striking resemblance to his younger version. He also drew a reference to his character Kabir from War, stating that while Kabir is calm and composed, Patty, being young, is "spontaneous and angry."

Hrithik Roshan compares Patty and Kabir

“It’s very interesting as Patty, in many ways, in maturity, and age-wise too, is a little younger than me or how Kabir is. Kabir is more evolved and composed. Patty is young, spontaneous, and angry, angry at things that maybe I would not personally be angry at. So, Patty is an interesting space for me because I remember me being like that at some point in my life,” said the Super 30 actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

About Fighter

Not long ago, Hrithik Roshan spread euphoria among fans after dropping a still from Fighter on social media, posing against fighter jets. He reminded the eager audience that the wait for Fighter is just 7 months long. Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the female lead for Fighter. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the project, scheduled to premiere on the silver screens on January 25, 2024.