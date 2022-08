Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha which is slated to release on 30th September 2022. Apart from Vikram Vedha, he has Fighter lined up which also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Fighter will be directed by Siddharth Anand, and the makers are calling it India’s first aerial action franchise film. Fans of Deepika and Hrithik are excited to watch them on the big screen together, and recently the latter at an event shared a major about Fighter which will surely make his fans super happy. Also Read - Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan touches a fan's feet at an event; netizens call him 'Most humble person' [Watch VIRAL Video]

’s body and his remarkable transformations for his roles have always made it to the entertainment news. Recently, at an event, Hrithik revealed that he is in the middle of a transformation as he is preparing for his role in Fighter. Also Read - KRK alleges Hrithik Roshan showed him Kangana Ranaut’s private pictures during his legal battle with her

At the event, he asked his fans for blessings and encouragement and stated that the transformation is difficult. The actor also shared what kind of workout he is doing for it. Further, he gave the hint that Fighter might start rolling from 9th November. Hrithik said, “So on the 9th of November I should look better than what I look like now. Fingers crossed.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and more: Here's how much alimony these actors paid to their partners

Advertisement

Well, one more thing at the event that grabbed everyone’s attention was Hrithik touching the feet of a fan. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hrithik’s fans are excited to watch him in Vikram Vedha. The film’s teaser was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response. It is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name and also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. While this September Vikram Vedha hits the big screens, next year in September, Fighter is slated to release.