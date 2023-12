Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have been paired for the first time on the big screen. They will be seen together in Fighter and fans are super excited about it. Deepika is playing the role of Meenal Chauhan. The film has been the most awaited one and now the makers have shared another new poster of Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik himself also shared his new poster on Instagram as Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Portraying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his Call Sign 'Patty,' Roshan perfectly steps into the shoes of a Squadron Pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising a high octane adrenaline-packed journey. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kantara 2 first look and other Indian movie posters that gave fans goosebumps

He took to Instagram and wrote, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan #FighterMovie." Also Read - Fighter: Makers of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone movie have a 50-day plan to make it a box office smasher

Take a look at his poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

As soon as he shared the poster, celebrities commented on his dashing looks. His girlfriend, Saba Azad wrote, "Go patty!!!" Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Looking sharp." Not just celebrities, even fans have loved his looks and have already called the film a blockbuster. Also Read - Deepika Padukone reacts to being trolled for selling her skin care products at high price

Trending Now

One of the users on X wrote, "Blockbuster movie."

Blockbuster movie ? — जे पी प्रजापति साँचोली (@JPSancholi) December 4, 2023

Another user wrote, "Fighter forever, it will go as your biggest hits in career."

Fighter forever, it will go as your biggest hits in career ? — shreyas iyer (parody) (@shreyas_iyerkkr) December 4, 2023

Take a look at a few more reactions from fans:

#SiddharthAnand is Coming Back After MEGA BLOCKBUSTER #Pathaan. Expecting A Mega BlockBuster With #Fighter Too. — Ashok | அசோக் ™ (@AshokOfficial_) December 4, 2023

Hrithik looks so good here, literally reverse ageing ?? — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 4, 2023

When someone will announce this in theatre

"Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania"

There will be goosebumps . — Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@SaranKL_) December 4, 2023

Really waiting for this ? — S U B H A N K A R ? (@AttitudeimSRK12) December 4, 2023

Whatta look n poster, Duggu Sir. Eagerly waiting for this one ? — MHK (@SRKzHunter) December 4, 2023

Will be seated for this Sid Anand + Hrithik combo. — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 4, 2023

Hrithik looking like Hollywood star here?? — ѕнαℓιηι тяιραтнι? (@Sweetz_soul45) December 4, 2023

Watch a video of Hrithik Roshan here

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. The film is set to release on January 25th 2024 on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. The film was earlier supposed to release in September 2022 but got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.