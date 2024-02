After a good performance in the third weekend at the box office, Fighter is slowly inching towards the Rs 350 crores mark. The movie was made on a budget of a little over Rs 250 crores. Fighter was a joint production of Viacom18 Pictures and Marflix. Fighter was expected to be a huge blockbuster at the ticket windows. The teaser and trailer had left quite an impact. However, the box office results did not match the hype. Many people started writing off the film despite it doing good numbers. Siddharth Anand did not hesitate from expressing his disappointment on the fact that people were being harsh towards the life. Also Read - Fighter: Army Veteran GD Bakshi hails Hrithik Roshan's film; 'Gave Tom Cruise run for...'

Take a look at box-office numbers of Fighter

Fighter has made USD 11 million in the foreign market. It is the highest-crossing movie of Hrithik Roshan in the key markets like the US, UK, Australia, Germany and New Zealand. The movie was banned from being released in theatres in the Gulf countries. This made a huge impact on the overseas earnings of the film. Siddharth Anand went viral after he said that many Indians did not understand his film as the larger population of the nation had not travelled in an aeroplane. Also Read - Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer holds steady; slowly inches towards Rs 150 crore club

Siddharth Anand reacts on Fighter being declared a hit

Siddharth Anand took to X after Figher was declared as a bona-fide hit by Bollywood trade. He hinted that love of the audience won over all the negativity. Fans are now urging him to make a full-blown war film. Also Read - Fighter: As Hrithik Roshan actioner's box office performance comes under the radar; YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani slams 'toxicity' around the film

Love wins!!!! ALWAYS!!!#Fighter FIRST HIT OF 2024 As expected, Fighter emerges as the first bonafide hit of 2024! 2024 : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama https://t.co/reI6ApkoAf — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) February 13, 2024

WAR 2 that had the combo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand made Rs 500 crores plus worldwide, while Bang Bang (2017) was also in the Rs 300 crores plus league. This is one combo that never fails to perform at the box office. Netizens showered love on Siddharth Anand and the whole team of the adrenaline-raising movie.

May be now you can shift your focus on India China conflict as Pakistan is now almost like a cardboard target for India so in cinematic sense not a very strong villain. ? — tinkerbrains (@sanketdongre369) February 13, 2024

A True Win In Every Aspect. #Fighter Is Not Only Fighting At The Box Office But Fighting Those Conspirators Too & How!!!

Proud! Proud! Proud!#JaiHind — Hrithik's forever...? (@iSangitaC) February 13, 2024

Haar sant aur sadhu kahen

Sach aur sahas hai jiske maan mein

Ant me jeet usiki rahen

So proud of team #Fighter @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor @justSidAnand ??✌️?? — chaitali mallick (@chaitalimallic1) February 13, 2024

This was an independent venture of Siddharth Anand and his wife's production company. He delivered a Rs 1,000 crore hit with Pathaan in 2023.