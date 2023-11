Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time for Fighter. The film will release on Republic Day in India in 2024. The sneak peek of the movie which is about the Indian Airforce has been well-received. It is high on aerial action, an unseen genre in Indian movies. It seems the makers have planned a special 50-day marketing campaign that will make Fighter the buzzword with audiences in India. Already, fans are discussing how hot Hrithik Roshan is looking in uniform. They also wanted to see the fresh hot pairing on screen. Also Read - Deepika Padukone reacts to being trolled for selling her skin care products at high price

Fighter to have unique marketing plan

It seems the teaser of Fighter will come out in the month of December. It will happen in the first week. As per a report in Pinkvilla, some of the post-production work and sound mixing is still happening. The team wants to utilize this time to build up momentum for the film. Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan are keen to make a terrific first impression. The two have zeroed in on an idea that could make Fighter the hot talking point in the industry and masses.

Fighter set to score with its music album

Siddharth Anand is known for good songs in his movies. Pathaan's Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan were a rage with the audience. The highlight is supposed to be the music album. It seems all songs of Fighter have a different flavour. From dance songs to emotional numbers, the makers plan to reveal one thing at a time. The source said, "It has been strategized to align with the social calendar of December and January. In fact, the party season of December will kick off with Fighter."

Fans have loved how international the movie is looking in its vibe and feel. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor play fighter pilots in the movie. Deepika is playing the role of Meenal Chauhan. The film was supposed to come in September 2022 but got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.