Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is head over heels in awe of his heroine Deepika Padukone. The superstar is smitten by his onscreen lady love and just cannot get over her action avatar in his comeback blockbuster film Pathaan. Deepika plays Rubina in the film and she is fiery and sassy at the same time you better take care of your bones when she is in action mode. At the successful meet of Pathaan, SRK himself couldn't stop raving about Deepika Padukone as the action queen and even went on to reveal that it's Deepika who is the real action queen in Fighter, her next film with Hrithik Roshan helmed by Siddharth Anand- Pathaan director.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen praising Deepika and saying that he was melted when he saw her doing the action in Pathaan and wanted to be the guy who was hit by her. He later added that how there is a role reversal between Deepika in Fighter and Hrithik Roshan is romanced by her in the film. The superstar revealed a lot about Fighter and now this information has surely left her fans asking for more and how.

Deepika Padukone too thoroughly enjoyed doing the action in the film and said that she took it as any other scene and it was her dream to do a Yash Raj Film that will such a massive response. The Gehraiyaan actress even thanked Shah Rukh Khan for believing in her and giving her career a kick start. Pathaan might soon be back with the sequel and Shah Rukh and Deepika will be seen in a never seen avatar promises Sidharth Anand. Talking about Pathaan 2, SRK said that it will be an honour to work in the sequel and he is ready to even grow his hair even longer.