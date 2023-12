Deepika Padukone is going to work with Hrithik Roshan for the first time ever in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand movie is the first planned aerial action franchise to be made in Indian cinema history. After releasing assets such as the posters and characters of Fighter and the teaser of Fighter, the makers have released a party anthem called Sher Khul Gaye. The party number features the whole ensemble cast and is a short number.

Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan sizzle in the dance number

The Sher Khul Gaye song comes as after party number in which the Air Force pilots are seen chilling after a particular successful mission. Hrithik Roshan is back in his usual amazing dance form. Deepika Padukone looks hot and how! It's a treat to see the rest of the cast members such as Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Akshay Oberoi and Anil Kapoor grooving together on stage. Also Read - Fighter actress Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with sister Anisha; looks gorgeous in black co-ord set [View Pics]

In case you want to watch it again, here's the video of Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye:



Fans react to Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan

The makers and the cast and crew of Fighter had shared the teaser yesterday and fans had been eagerly looking forward to the dance number. And finally, it is now out. So, how did the fans like the song? Well, Sher Khul Gaye has received a mixed response. Fans are loving the chemistry and the dance movies. The song seems like lifted from Stayin Alive by Bee Gees. Have a look at the fan reactions to the Sher Khul Gaye song here: Also Read - Fighter: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan drop the party number from their next film; netizens call it ‘Bang Bang 2’

Fighter cast and movie updates

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release on 25th January 2024. The cast includes Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania also known as Patty, Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore also known as Minni, Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh also known as Rocky. Recently, the makers introduced yes to Karan Singh Grover as Sartaj Gill aka Taj and Akshay Oberoi who will essay Basheer Khan aka Bash. Sanjeeda is paired with Karan. Many real Indian Air Force officers also make up the cast of the movie.