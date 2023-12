Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has been one of the most awaited movies. The teaser of the film has raised the excitement level and is getting all the love. Hrithik Roshan as as Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and Deepika as Minni have been very impressive. The teaser of the film has many powerful scenes and we are sure the film is going to be brilliant. Today, the first song of the film has released. Yes, Sher Khule Gaye has released and it is going to be the best party song of the year. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Fighter actress Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with sister Anisha; looks gorgeous in black co-ord set [View Pics]

Fighter's first song Sher Khul Gaye releases

Hrithik Roshan has shared the song link on his social media handle and we cannot take our eyes off him. His dancing has always been the favourite of the audience. He is a flawless dancer and this time too, he has impressed with his moves. He leaves us surprised about how one can be so fit even at 50.

His drool-worthy looks have our hearts. And, we have Deepika Padukone opposite him this time! These two make for the best combination ever! This is the first time they both have been paired together and she is too hot to handle in this song.

She too is a graceful dancer and matching Hrithik Roshan is not so easy but she has done it. We loved the sizzling chemistry between the actors. Well, we want to see Hrithik and Deepika in more movies now. This is definitely going be the song in every party list. The lyrics of the song did not look that impressive but the music has been amazing.

Take a look at Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter:



Watch a video of Hrithik Roshan here

About Fighter

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and others. Fighter is releasing on 25th January 2024. The movie was filmed in Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai. Fighter is produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.