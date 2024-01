Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter, the much awaited patriotic action thriller promises an exciting adventure for moviegoers. In this film, both actors depict the roles of Air Force officers on a mission to thwart a terror plan in India. From lights going off in the theatres through the movie’s runtime to lights coming back on, there are going to be umpteen moments filled with action, emotion and oomph. Yes, you read that right. Simply put, if you are the impatient kinds who gets up and gets out as soon as the end credits start rolling, hang in there. Fighter packs an unannounced surprise for Hrithik and Deepika fans at the end. So make sure you don’t miss the magic.

Fighter Full HD movie leaked online: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action thriller falls prey to piracy

What is Fighter movie all about?

What is Fighter movie all about?

The new movie, the brainchild of director Siddharth Anand, known for successful movies like Pathaan and War, Fighter is another predicted blockbuster action thriller. Drawing inspiration from real-life happenings such as the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrikes of 2019, Fighter unravels a gripping narrative of bravery, national pride, and unwavering resolve. The cherry on the cake is the release date timed perfectly with the Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024, much to the delight of fans around the nation. The Fighter trailer has already sparked excitement among Hrithik and Deepika fans. The fascinating visuals, pulse-racing action scenes, and palpable chemistry between the main actors are highlighted in the trailer. Both Hrithik and Deepika have left no stone unturned in bringing authenticity to their characters, earning them compliment from critics and viewers alike.

Watch this video of Fighter here:

Watch this video of Fighter here:

Director Siddharth Anand has received high praise for his smooth storytelling and ability to enthrall the audience. The cinematography effectively amplifies the action-packed scenes, contributing to the film's enchanting visual allure. The music aligns well with the storyline, accentuating the emotional undertone of the plot. Fighter is more than just a movie; it's an edge-of-the-seat experience.