Deepika Padukone is rumoured to be a part of the award-winning show The White Lotus, which will soon start filming for season three. The fact that some fans saw her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani liking some of the tweets talking about her possible casting on the show left fans even more curious. The White Lotus is an American dark comedy about the lives of employees of the resort chain. The first two seasons were shot in Maui and Sicily. The third season is going to be filmed in Thailand. The series will be centred around spirituality. It is one of the highest-rated shows on HBO. It also won Jennifer Coolidge an award at Emmys 2024 for Best Actress in Comedy Drama. During the line-up of Fighter, a reporter congratulated her on her amazing line-up of projects.

Did Fighter maker Siddharth Anand drop a hint on Deepika Padukone being cast for The White Lotus

Fighter director Siddharth Anand also jokingly asked her about being cast in The White Lotus 3. Deepika Padukone did not confirm or deny the news. She just poked Sid Anand on the same. Take a look at the video below...

This has left people even more confused. Deepika Padukone will be seen as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. Her cop avatar was liked quite a bit on social media. Everyone is wondering if reports of her being on the show are indeed true. In the past, Priyanka Chopra bagged a role in Quantico while Nimrat Kaur was seen in Homeland series. Deepika Padukone worked in XXX: Return of Xander Cage with action superstar Vin Diesel. She played the role of Selena Unger and people liked her glam look.

Indian stars working at international level

There are very few Indian actors who have made a splash at international level other than Irrfan. Adarsh Gourav got a BAFTA nomination for his performance in The White Tiger. It would be fun to see Deepika Padukone on The White Lotus.