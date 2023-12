Deepika Padukone who calls herself the number one actress in Bollywood, is now set to lead a webseries on OTT. And ever since the news has been out, the Fighter actress fans have been excited. There is a huge buzz that Deepika Padukone has reportedly signed a webseries that is based on the drug mafia culture in India. Deepika was reportedly thrilled with this idea, and she couldn't resist saying yes to it. As per reports in Filmfare, Deepika has given her green signal, and she is right now evaluating her schedule for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila's tale of love and betrayal inspired by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone episode of KWK 8

Deepika is in talks for an action thriller with a leading streaming platform. The plot of the webseries will delve into the drug mafia world in India and will focus more on the effects on the female victims. The web series will demand an Indonesian action sequence from the actress, and she is all geared up to now become the number one action queen in Bollywood.

Currently, Deepika is gearing up for her next release, Fighter, along with Hrithik Roshan. This is the first time Deepika will be sharing the screen with Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik, and their chemistry has already created fireworks. And fans cannot wait to witness them together. Deepika will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, where she will play the female cop in an ensemble cast. Deepika is all set to make her smashing debut in the south along with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD. Indeed, Deepika has interesting lineups ahead, and fans are excited.