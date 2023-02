Sushant Singh Rajput was the shinning star of Bollywood. From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore - he proved his mettle in every film. Sadly, he passed away at the young age of 34. His death came as a shocker to all. He was reportedly found hanging in his apartment in Bandra in June, 2020. Years later, once again fans are reminded of him thanks to a viral picture of Hrithik Roshan. A new picture of the Vikram Vedha star posing with his body double has gone viral on the internet and fans are of an opinion that Hrithik's replica looks more like Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - BL Awards 2023 Bollywood Category: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more; VOTE NOW for your favourites

On the picture of shared by a paparazzo, there are comments like 'Omg same replica of Sushant SSR', 'the fact that he looks like SSR, also his name is mansoor (Sushant's character's name from Kedarnath)!' and more. Sushant Singh Rajput is still dearly missed by his fans. On Twitter, he trends almost everyday as fans are calling for justice. A huge controversy broke out post his demise as CBI started investigating the case. A lot of other agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau and more also investigated in this case.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's picture below:

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, he is now prepping for his next big release Fighter. He will be sharing the screen space with none other than in this one. There is already a lot of excitementa around the film. So much that his fans created posters for him already speculating his look in the movie. It is expected that the film will be high on action and drama. Hrithik Roshan is best known for both and so is Deepika. She impressed by going all badass in Pathaan.