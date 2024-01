Fighter: Hrithik Roshan recently took to social media to wish his elder sister Sunaina a happy birthday. The actor is known for being close to his family and sharing a special bond with his sister. He posted an adorable childhood picture of himself and Sunaina. But what caught everyone's attention was the gift he gave to her. Hrithik promised to spend maximum time with her this year. See the heartwarming post below. Also Read - Fighter Opening Day Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone actioner to lag behind Animal, Jawan, Pathaan?

Hrithik Roshan's precious birthday gift to sister Sunaina

Hrithik has often spoken about how much he values his family. Whether it's dealing with his separation from his wife Sussane, his legal battle with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, or facing failure at the box office, his family has always been there for him. Therefore, he always makes sure to make his loved ones feel special and take care of them.

Recently the actor took to his social media and posted the below image. The picture in question is an old memory from the actor's childhood with his sister Sunaina. While he wished Sunaina on her birthday he promised that this year his gift to her is that he will make sure to spend maximum time with her. Check out the adorable post below.

