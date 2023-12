Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is one of the most awaited movies right. Since a few days, the makers of the film have been giving us mini surprises by sharing the new posters of the stars. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Hrithik's new poster as Patty impressed the audience. Deepika looked fierce as Minni in the poster. Anil Kapoor received a lot of love for his poster as Rocky. It definitely was a big treat for fans and now they have given us a bigger gift. Yesterday, Siddharth Anand dropped an announcement about the Fighter Teaser. Fans have been eagerly waiting since then and now finally the teaser has come out. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Fighter Teaser Early Review: Netizens can't keep calm for a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer

The teaser of Fighter is out now!

The teaser of the film has been very impressive. Hrithik Roshan is shinning as Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in the teaser. His personality, drool-worthy looks and classy acting has made us love him even more. Deepika Padukone's new avatar is very impressive. She is fierce as well as stunning in this role of Minni. Looks like she has given one of her best performances. We also got a glimpse of the romantic scenes between Patty and Minni and the chemistry looks bang on. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad are PDA goals: Five times when the couple stole our hearts

Anil Kapoor as Rocky also looks quite promising. He too has come as a surprise for us and we cannot wait to watch the trailer of the film now. Well, not to forget the aerial action scenes. They literally gave goosebumps. The performances have been brilliant in the teaser itself and we are sure this is going to be a hit. Also Read - Fighter: Deepika Padukone reveals her look as Squadron Leader Minal aka Minni; netizens link it to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Take a look at the teaser of Fighter here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

About Fighter

With Fighter, this will be Hrithik's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after War. Deepika will also work with him after Pathaan and Anil Kapoor has collaborated with him for the first time. Fighter is releasing on 25th January 2024. The movie was filmed in Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai. Fighter is produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. As per reports, the film is the first planned aerial action franchise.