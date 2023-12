The Animal is in rage, Dunki and Salaar are going to release soon and then next year, we are getting Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter which has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The hype of Fighter is already super high. Given the fact that it comes from the director of Pathaan, fans are eagerly looking forward to the new movie now. And the first glimpse of Fighter is being eagerly awaited.

Fighter Teaser intrigues fans after early reviews

Fighter teaser has been watched by a few, in the special preview segment today. And the feelers are all over the internet right now. Fans of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor are going gaga over the same. Some of the Fighter Teaser preview feelers are going viral and Hrithik, Deepika's fans have taken to the social media handle and are sharing the excitement for the same. A couple of hours ago, Siddharth Anand dropped an announcement about the Fighter Teaser dropping on 8th December at 11 a.m. And now, check out the excitement reactions for Fighter Teaser here:

#HrithikRoshan has always been someone since his debut who has a domination in box office! Records like huge ?last time he made 2019 on his name with just 2 films! It's time to make 2024 on his name too ! @iHrithik #Fighter #FighterTeaser

Blockbuster combo coming !

Sid×HR?? — GR's Fan Boy ?❤️?ARYA (@majumder_arya) December 7, 2023

The reviews about the is so good ???? sooo excited ??❤️‍?❤️‍?❤️‍?#FighterTeaser https://t.co/AGKG4Ov7sU — Malak ? (@MalakWa44913944) December 7, 2023

Crazy reviews coming in for the most hyped , awaited , anticipated film of 2024 #Fighter ! ? The world will witness the biggest teaser of all time tomorrow at 11am! Let's witness the biggest comeback of biggest Bollywood #HrithikRoshan ❤️❤️#FighterTeaser — GR's Fan Boy ?❤️?ARYA (@majumder_arya) December 7, 2023

Waiting for #FighterTeaser and wondering how epic it is going to be is like ordering food from Froker and realizing that our awesomeness is just a teaser!! Puri picture toh EPIC hogi dost!! ?? Download FROKER from Play store & App store NOW!!#Froker #Bangalore #5DaysBanking pic.twitter.com/kuMoBUmVxr — Froker (@FrokerSocial) December 7, 2023

#FighterTeaser : Teaser starts with introduction of characters and small entry of Hr... Energetic at last????? — SrkO.N.E (@JacksonG67179) December 7, 2023

Footage of Hrithik Roshan's waving Indian flag in the teaser will take the nation by storm tomorrow. GOOSEBUMPS GURANTEED...! ?#FighterTeaser ?? @iHrithik — Real Box office (@Real_Box_0ffice) December 7, 2023

Excited For #FighterTeaser Waiting To See #HrithikRoshan Dhamakedaar Entry ? — SomeOne (@rahitt_bhatt) December 7, 2023

Crazy reviews are coming for #FighterTeaser from early media screening

Can't wait for the official teaser now ?

Looks like lord #SiddharthAnand did it again ?#HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/HxZn8bCKf6 — RISHABH (@RishabhBanswar) December 7, 2023

Ok#FighterTeaser Media Screening is completed & all the Reports are Outstanding ♥️ & Brilliant ? !

Never Seen Stuffs Loading ??

Experience in Tomorrow at 11 AM .#HrithikRoshan #DeepikaPadukone #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan — اسامہ (@me_izz_osama) December 7, 2023

It seems #FighterTeaser was shown in 3D for media ? — Rahul R (@rahool360) December 7, 2023

Missed the #FighterTeaser preview earlier today (due to another work commitment), but if the internal buzz is anything to go by, this one’s gonna be EPIC. Several whistle worthy moments, a larger than life big screen experience and of course, a terrific cast. Bring it on ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PgJCAKfPGG — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) December 7, 2023

#Fighter is Orginal film..

FIGHTER is Indian biggest And Frist Air force film..

Aisa banaya ki liye Aukat ki zarurat hota hai. Woh Aukat SID Annad ki pass hai..

No can one beat SID Annad Action film..#FighterTeaser is Boom boom boom#HrithikRoshan https://t.co/cAGQqGH6Mo — Thalapathy Leo (@iamjsr8281) December 7, 2023

Watch this video of Fighter star Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad here:

Fighter is produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. It is said that the film is the first planned aerial action franchise. The movie was filmed in Assam, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir and Mumbai. It was shot from November 2022 to October 2023. As per Wiki, Fighter will have real-life Indian Air Force cadets. Vishal and Shekhar have given the musical duo. T-Series have bagged the music right for Fighter.

With Fighter, Siddharth Anand will be collaborating for the first time with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He is going to work with Hrithik for the second time after War. The YRF movie was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

Fighter is releasing on 25th January 2024, a day ahead of Republic Day. It is said to be full of patriotism.