Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is yet another highly anticipated film that has kept the audience hooked to the screens. The makers of Fighter released their teaser yesterday and fans and Bollywood celebs could not stop gushing over the same. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film showcases the journey of Air Force officers in the film. Actor Ranveer Singh has recently reviewed the teaser in one word and praised his wifey Deepika Padukone for her role in the film.

Ranveer commented below Deepika Padukone's post as "Booom" and dropped a series of fire emojis. Deepika had shared trhe teaser and "Fighter Forever." Well, Ranveer and Deepika often post comments on each other's social media posts. Their social media interaction gives major couple goals to many.

On the personal front, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in Europe and the latter shared a picture from their vacation diaries. In the picture, Deepika was seen pecking a kiss on her husband's cheeks.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Fighter wherein she will play the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Fighter will be released in theatres on January 25. She also has Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen in Pathaan and Jawan. While, Ranveer was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.