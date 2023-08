The Fighter teaser is finally out and looking at Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone you will instantly feel proud and it give you goosebumps. In a crescendo of suspense and excitement, India's cinematic landscape braces itself for the arrival of 'Fighter,' the country's inaugural venture into the realm of aerial action. As Independence Day dawns, 'Fighter' unfurls its wings with the unveiling of its maiden motion poster, aptly titled 'Spirit of Fighter.' This carefully orchestrated teaser resonates with the fervor of patriotism, aligning seamlessly with the sentiments of the nation's commemoration. Hrithik and Deepika have turned into Air Force officers and fans call it the best gift on this Independence Day. Also Read - Fighter Exclusive: Here's what to expect from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's big Spirit of Fighter reveal

After having already captivated the audience's imagination with an sensational title poster, the makers have now unveiled the first motion poster, featuring the lead star cast, coinciding with the significant occasion of August 15th - Independence Day. This poster guarantees a plethora of action, thrill, and adventure, while invoking sheer patriotic values and emotions. Notably, the motion poster features a fresh rendition of 'Vande Mataram,' a track which will give instant goosebumps to every Indian.

'Fighter' is designed for the Big-Screen cinematic experience. Its shot on multiple real locations and use the latest cinematic technology to achieve a never seen before spectacle for global screens. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first and Siddharth Anand ups the ante after the phenomenal success of WAR and Pathan. This film truly defines the coming together of the best of talent, technology, and storytelling.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024.