The teaser of Fighter is here. The movie is produced by Viacom18 and Marflix. People are gaga over the looks of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The cinematography and colour grading of the movie is getting immense love as well. Fighter is about an elite squadron of fighter pilots. The film has been shot extensively in flying areas of India including the Northeast and Madhya Pradesh. Hrithik Roshan is looking unbelievably toned, as is Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry is beyond fabulous. Fans are thanking Siddharth Anand for giving us this new jodi.

Netizens react on the teaser of Fighter

The visuals, action and BGM of Fighter has impressed people immensely. The makers have a 50-day campaign for the film as of now. It is coming on Republic Day 2025. Social media is gaga about the teaser of the movie....

Impressive. Yet looks like a copy of Top Gun, Top Gun Maverick and Stealth. #FighterTeaser #FighterOn25thJan #Fighter — GIE (@GIEGNW) December 8, 2023

SIMPLY THE TEASER OF THE CENTURY, LORD SID WTF YOU HAVE COOKED, THIS IS MINDBOGLING, THIS IS CINEMA.

TAKE A BOWWW!!!#FighterTeaser #HrithikRoshan ? pic.twitter.com/QL5DxF0biq — Anish Thapa Chhetri (@AsGRRKft9jVPpXf) December 8, 2023

People are also drawing comparisons of Fighter with the Tom Cruise classic Top Gun. The movie also stars a number of young stars who form the supporting squadron. This is one film we just cannot wait for!