Fighter Teaser dropped at 11 a.m. today and Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone took to the skies, soaring higher in the patriotic spirit. The 1 minute 13 seconds teaser was so good, it had a fraction of all the elements needed, the adrenaline-pumping aerial sequences, the amazing action scenes, the style, chemistry and most importantly, the patriotic flavour, the forever fighting spirit. Fighter Teaser is getting a thunderous response from the audience. Shah Rukh Khan is also impressed with the teaser.

BollywoodLife has now a WhatsApp channel too, follow for all the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - After Sam Bahadur clashing with Animal on the big screen, Vicky Kaushal film taking another risk with OTT release?

Shah Rukh Khan praises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter Teaser

A couple of hours after the Fighter Teaser was unveiled, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and reacted to the teaser link shared by Hrithik Roshan on his X page. The superstar says that the only thing that can be more beautiful than the cast members of Fighter is the way the director presents his films. He tagged Siddharth Anand while saying so. Shah Rukh felt the upcoming new movie's teaser looked very good throughout. He also pointed out that Siddharth has finally developed some sense of humour. SRK is talking about the caption from the Fighter Teaser about the enemy wanting to beat them, they must be joking. He wishes everyone the best for the release and says he is ready for the takeoff. Also Read - Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone patriotic actioner floors netizens; say 'Thanks Lord Sid'

Have a look at SRK's reaction to Fighter Teaser below:

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's video here:

All about Fighter

Talking about the upcoming new movie, it is the first planned aerial action franchise. Siddharth Anand of War and Pathaan fame has taken the director's seat. Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures have produced Fighter. Talking about the cast, the movie has Hrithik playing Squadron leader Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania, Deepika Padukone playing Squadron leader Minal 'Minni' Rathore and Anil Kapoor playing Group Captain Rakesh 'Rocky' Jai Singh. Other cast members listed on IMDb are Sanjeeda Shaikh, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz to name a few. Initially, Fighter was scheduled for a 30 September 2022 release but was delayed due to production delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie reportedly has real Indian Air Force cadets playing roles. Also Read - Fighter Teaser Early Review: Netizens can't keep calm for a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer

Trending Now

Fighter is scheduled to release on 25th January 2024.